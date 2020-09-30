Winds rake US Northeast, leaving thousands without power

Fire officials in Plympton, Massachusetts, said firefighters responded to calls for trees and wires down or on fire. In one case, a tree landed on a car with adults and children in it, the fire department said on Twitter. No injuries were reported.

In Maine, gusts approaching 50 mph (80 kph) knocked out power for more than 40,000 homes and businesses, officials said.

The wind gusted around 40 mph (64 kph) or higher in Bangor, Portland and Bar Harbor on Wednesday morning, with stronger gusts on the way, the National Weather Service reported.

The weather service issued wind advisories for much of New England through Wednesday morning, but the system was expected to pass through by midafternoon.