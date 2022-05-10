Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona

“So far they’ve had great luck in catching those,” said fire information officer Joel Barnett.

Wind will continue to be a factor this week, along with low humidity, but to varying degrees depending on the day. Fire officials predicted part of the massive blaze would push north into rugged terrain that is difficult for firefighters to access.

“This isn’t a surprise to us. All the models showed this probably was going to happen,” said fire operations section chief Todd Abel.

The region’s largest population center — Las Vegas, New Mexico, home to 13,000 people — remained largely safe from the flames. Some residents were allowed to return over the weekend.

Early Monday, West Las Vegas High School was empty but for a single instructor teaching remotely. Schools in the district pivoted to remote learning, something they had planned as a contingency in case of a rise in coronavirus cases.

“I’ve been preparing, not for wildfire, but for something like this,” said mass media teacher Kenneth Bachicha.

Elsewhere in northern New Mexico, a wildfire near the federal government’s key facilities for nuclear research prompted Los Alamos National Laboratory and others in the area to begin preparing for evacuations. Officials stressed that there was no immediate threat to the lab itself.

That fire has burned nearly 64 square miles (165 square kilometers).

Officials said some medically fragile residents and large animals already have been moved out of the area to lessen the traffic congestion should evacuations be ordered. They anticipated residents would have at least a day or two notice if they need to flee.

“If the fire gets its fifth gear, it will be here sooner than we want it to be,” said incident commander Rich Harvey. “We’re doing everything we can to check it.”

Crews in Arizona were dealing with strong winds Monday as they battled a fire near the U.S.-Mexico border that forced several dozen people from their homes.

___

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writer Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona, contributed to this report.

Caption Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off windows at the train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off windows at the train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption A sunset is seen through plumes of wildfire smoke in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption A sunset is seen through plumes of wildfire smoke in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off windows at the train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off windows at the train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption A sunset is seen through plumes wildfire smoke in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption A sunset is seen through plumes wildfire smoke in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Kenneth Bachicha teaches from his empty classroom as his students work remotely from home on video writing about video games in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Monday, May 9, 2022. In Las Vegas, school officials in the district closest to the fire announced Monday afternoon that in-person school would resume Tuesday, with exceptions for children displaced by the flames or health conditions that make them vulnerable to smoke. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption Kenneth Bachicha teaches from his empty classroom as his students work remotely from home on video writing about video games in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Monday, May 9, 2022. In Las Vegas, school officials in the district closest to the fire announced Monday afternoon that in-person school would resume Tuesday, with exceptions for children displaced by the flames or health conditions that make them vulnerable to smoke. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Kenneth Bachicha poses in his empty classroom as his students work remotely from home on video writing about video games in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Monday, May 9, 2022. In Las Vegas, school officials in the district closest to the fire announced Monday afternoon that in-person school would resume Tuesday, with exceptions for children displaced by the flames or health conditions that make them vulnerable to smoke. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption Kenneth Bachicha poses in his empty classroom as his students work remotely from home on video writing about video games in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Monday, May 9, 2022. In Las Vegas, school officials in the district closest to the fire announced Monday afternoon that in-person school would resume Tuesday, with exceptions for children displaced by the flames or health conditions that make them vulnerable to smoke. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Wildland firefighters from various cities in California leave the The Castañeda Hotel after eating a hot meal in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The hotel is offering meals for displaced residents and firefighters. For many, it's the first meal they've hot meal had in days, or the first with silverware and a table. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption Wildland firefighters from various cities in California leave the The Castañeda Hotel after eating a hot meal in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The hotel is offering meals for displaced residents and firefighters. For many, it's the first meal they've hot meal had in days, or the first with silverware and a table. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited