Wind-driven brushfire at Baltimore wood recycling yard closes expressway, light rail, schools

BALTIMORE (AP) — Firefighters were battling a massive, wind-driven brushfire at a Baltimore wood recycling yard that closed a section of the expressway into the city’s downtown, the neighboring light rail line and nearby roads and schools on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the Camp Small yard, where large trees and logs are stacked about 30 feet (about nine meters) high, after 5 p.m. Thursday, Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said at a briefing.

“When they got here, they discovered a rapidly evolving fire that was in a large pile of trees and logs in a large area. This stage is just that, lots of trees, logs, stumps and things like that,” Wallace said. “This has been a challenge because it’s been a wind-driven fire. It’s very, very difficult for us to get out ahead of it.”