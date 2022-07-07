ajc logo
Wimbledon updates | Jabeur and Maria get started in semis

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in a women's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Updated 1 hour ago
The women’s semifinal match between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria has started on Centre Court at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

The women’s semifinal match between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria has started on Centre Court.

Neither player has ever been this far at a major tournament.

The winner will play either Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

___

1 p.m.

There will be at least one first-time Grand Slam finalist when the women's semifinals finish.

Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria will play in the first match on Centre Court. Neither has ever been this far at one of the four major tennis tournaments.

Simona Halep will take on Elena Rybakina in the second match. Halep won the Wimbledon title in 2019 and the French Open the year before. Rybakina is playing at the All England Club for only the second time. She lost in the fourth round last year.

The women's final will be played Saturday.

The men's semifinals are scheduled for Friday. Novak Djokovic will face Cam Norrie and Rafael Nadal will play Nick Kyrgios for a spot in Sunday's final.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

