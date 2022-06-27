BreakingNews
Suspect arrested after mayo dispute at Atlanta Subway leaves worker dead
ajc logo
X

Wimbledon updates | Djokovic needs 4 sets to advance

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Korea's Kwon Soonwoo in a men's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic needed one set more than expected to reach the second round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

4:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic needed one set more than expected to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Serb, a six-time champion at the All England Club, beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Kwon played well with the roof closed on the main stadium, but Djokovic improved midway through the third set.

It was Djokovic’s 80th victory at the All England Club, making him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

___

2:20 p.m.

Alison Riske became the first player to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

The 28th-seeded American beat Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-2, 6-4 on Court 10.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced a short time later, completing her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year and won a grass-court title in Berlin heading into this year’s tournament.

___

11:45 a.m.

The first rain delay at Wimbledon came about 40 minutes into the opening day of the tournament.

A light rain began to fall at the All England Club at about 11:40 a.m. and play on 15 courts was suspended.

Centre Court and No. 1 Court at Wimbledon both have a retractable roof, but play doesn't start in those stadiums until later in the day.

___

10:40 a.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take the traditional spot in the first match at Centre Court on the opening day of Wimbledon.

The six-time champion, who has won the last three men's singles titles at the All England Club, will face 81st-ranked Kwon Soon-woo in the first round.

A victory would be Djokovic’s 80th at the All England Club, which would make him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

Two locals will fill the other slots in the main stadium.

Emma Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open at the age of 18 last September, will be next on Centre Court, facing Alison Van Utyvanck of Belgium. Then comes Andy Murray, a three-time major champion who won the Wimbledon title in both 2013 and 2016. He will play James Duckworth of Australia.

Other former Grand Slam champions slated to play on Day 1 include Angelique Kerber, Stan Wawrinka and Jelena Ostapenko.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Alison Riske of the US returns the ball to Switzerland's Ylena In-Albon during their women's singles tennis matchon day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Alison Riske of the US returns the ball to Switzerland's Ylena In-Albon during their women's singles tennis matchon day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Alison Riske of the US returns the ball to Switzerland's Ylena In-Albon during their women's singles tennis matchon day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Spectators arrive at the courts on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Spectators arrive at the courts on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Spectators arrive at the courts on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return as he practices ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return as he practices ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return as he practices ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Editors' Picks
Kenley Jansen on blown save: ‘It’s just bad luck’11h ago
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery
6h ago
Here is the latest on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña’s foot injury
19h ago
Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61
18h ago
Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61
18h ago
Atlanta United’s Aiden McFadden does well in MLS debut
The Latest
Luxottica eyewear empire founder Leonardo Del Vecchio dies
8m ago
What to watch in primaries in Colorado, Illinois, elsewhere
10m ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
12m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top