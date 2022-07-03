ajc logo
Wimbledon updates | No rest for Djokovic, Alcaraz on Day 7

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

25 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court on Day 7 at Wimbledon as fourth-round play gets started.

The traditional day of rest on the middle Sunday at the All England Club is no more. A British player, Heather Watson, will be first on Centre Court to mark the occasion. She will face Jule Niemeier.

Fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz then plays Jannik Sinner, before the top-seeded Djokovic is last in the main stadium against Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Ons Jabeur will play Elise Mertens.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

