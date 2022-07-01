ajc logo
X

Wimbledon updates | Djokovic, Jabeur both on Centre Court

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

National & World News
29 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court on Day 5 at Wimbledon He will head out onto the grass to face Miomir Kecmanovic after third-seeded Ons Jabeur tries to make her way back into the fourth round at the All England Club

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

10:30 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court on Day 5 at Wimbledon, heading out onto the grass to face Miomir Kecmanovic after third-seeded Ons Jabeur tries to make her way back into the fourth round at the All England Club.

Djokovic is a six-time Wimbledon champion who is going for his fourth title in a row at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year. She will face Diane Parry in the opening match in the main stadium. The last scheduled match on Centre Court will be between ninth-seeded Cam Norrie and Steve Johnson.

Former champion Angelique Kerber and up-and-coming Carlos Alcaraz will be on No. 1 Court.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies15h ago
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative
12h ago
Phillies shell Ian Anderson, but Braves finish successful June in good position
7h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
13h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
13h ago
Will Braves’ Ronald Acuña return to the lineup Friday?
12h ago
The Latest
EXPLAINER: How will R. Kelly sentence impact other trials?
10m ago
Taliban supreme leader prays for Afghanistan's quake victims
19m ago
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine's Odesa region
26m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
22h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top