Wimbledon updates | Coco Gauff 1st on Centre Court on Day 6

Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after beating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after beating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

13 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal get back on Centre Court on Day 6 at Wimbledon.

Gauff will face Amanda Anisimova in the third round at the All England Club, while two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal will play Lorenzo Sonego.

Another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam will play between those matches with Petra Kvitova taking on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No. 1 Court against Alizé Cornet. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios after that.

