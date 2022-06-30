ajc logo
X

Wimbledon updates | Bautista Agut withdraws with COVID-19

Crowds make their way through the ground on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Combined ShapeCaption
Crowds make their way through the ground on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

National & World News
Updated 46 minutes ago
Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 17th-seeded Spaniard was scheduled to play Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the second round at the All England Club.

“I was positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the symptoms aren’t very bad, but I think it’s the best decision,” Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter.

Bautista Agut's coach, Tomas Carbonell, wrote on Twitter that they decided to withdraw "out of respect to his colleagues and to the tournament."

___

12:50 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round by beating Ana Bogdan 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Kvitova led 5-1 in the second set and had her first match point while serving at 5-4, but she converted the second when Bogdan sent a backhand into the net.

Kvitova won the title at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014. She was then attacked in her home in 2016 and suffered knife injuries to her playing left hand. She later had surgery and needed more than five months to recover.

The 25th-seeded Czech, who came into the tournament after winning the grass-court tune-up at Eastbourne, will next face Paula Badosa. The fourth-seeded Spaniard defeated Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2.

___

11 a.m.

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova are all scheduled to play second-round matches on Centre Court on Day 4 at Wimbledon.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is also in action.

The sixth-seeded Pliskova will face British player Katie Boulter in the first match in the main stadium. Then it’s second-seeded Nadal against Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments as part of his 22 major titles overall.

The 11th-seeded Gauff then faces Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. The 18-year-old American was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month.

Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros, puts her 36-match winning streak on the line against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands. They’ll play on No. 1 Court.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning a point against Romania's Ana Bogdan in a women's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning a point against Romania's Ana Bogdan in a women's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning a point against Romania's Ana Bogdan in a women's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Editors' Picks
Braves tie Atlanta-era franchise record with 21st win in June 9h ago
Hawks acquire Dejounte Murray, deal Danilo Gallinari, picks to Spurs
15h ago
Chase Elliott celebrates Georgia’s success at College Football Hall of Fame
18h ago
Braves’ Will Smith has learned a lot through long career as reliever
16h ago
Braves’ Will Smith has learned a lot through long career as reliever
16h ago
At Georgia Tech, ‘women who are so amazing’ complete banner year
17h ago
The Latest
OPEC+ oil boost likely not much help to high gasoline prices
5m ago
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%
9m ago
Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless claims last week
12m ago
Featured
When her four-year-old grandson Kawan Ward was unresponsive and feverish one morning in April, Vanessa Ward waited for a Grady ambulance to arrive for over an hour before driving him to Egleston Children’s Hospital near Emory University herself. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top