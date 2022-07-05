Wimbledon quarterfinalist Kyrgios due in court in Australia

“We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia, and as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment," an All England Club spokesperson said Tuesday. "We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarterfinal match tomorrow.”

The Canberra Times reported that Kyrgios is supposed to appear in court on Aug. 2. The newspaper cited local police as saying that a 27-year-old Australian man is involved in a case about “common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Canberra police did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment emailed by The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the ATP men's tennis tour wrote in an email: “The ATP is aware of the Australian case involving Nick Kyrgios but as legal proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

