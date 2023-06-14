X

Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
4 hours ago
The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million)

LONDON (AP) — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11%, with the winners of the singles each getting 2.35 million pounds ($3 million).

The total prize fund at the championships will be 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million), the All England Club said Wednesday. That is an increase of 17.1% compared to 2019, the last Wimbledon before the pandemic.

The earnings for the winners of the singles competitions are back to the levels they were in 2019. The prize for the singles champions had dipped to 1.7 million pounds in 2021, after the tournament was canceled in 2020, and was 2 million last year.

Officials said a priority was placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500), a 10% increase from last year.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’5h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way
5h ago

Credit: AP

NEW: Southern Baptists reaffirm ouster of Saddleback, Fern Creek Baptist
37m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of Fed decision on rates
5m ago
Germany says climate measures will narrow but not fully close the country's emissions gap...
7m ago
Google should break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
23h ago
Southern Baptist Convention to decide if women-led churches can stay
15h ago
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top