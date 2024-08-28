Nation & World News

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the US Open

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has been knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, reacts after defeating Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, reacts after defeating Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.

The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn't play any matches after the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged last week not knowing where her level of play was.

Turns out, it wasn't good enough.

Ruse got much more work on the U.S. Open's hard courts while playing her way into the main draw through the qualifying tournament and was better than Krejcikova on the points that mattered most, fighting back from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win the final four games.

“Barbora, she's such a good player, she's won so many matches in the last two years and it’s just a dream for me,” said Ruse, a 26-year-old from Romania.

She advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and will play No. 26 seed Paula Badosa, who eliminated American Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5.

Badosa continued her resurgence in a strong summer by reaching the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time.

“I know it’s just a third round, but I was really looking forward to doing this in New York,” said Badosa, a Spaniard who was born in New York.

Another women's third-round match will see No. 14 seed Madison Keys against No. 33 Elise Mertens. Keys rolled past Maya Joint 6-4, 6-0, while Mertens knocked out Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2.

Defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic were on the schedule Wednesday night.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Elena-Gariela Ruse, of Romania, returns a shot to Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Paula Badosa, of Spain, reacts after defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, returns a shot to Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, returns a shot to Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Raducanu is back at the US Open and the 2021 champion doesn't question whether she's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open: 16-year-old Californian Iva Jovic beats Magda Linette in the first round
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka feels better as she returns to the site of two of her Grand...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the US Open draw and could only meet in the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Court revives Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against The New York Times6m ago
Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student...8m ago
Pittsburgh Steelers are handing their offense to veteran QB Russell Wilson18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Harris visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?