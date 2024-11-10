Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova calls out Tennis Channel's Jon Wertheim

NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova called out Tennis Channel commentator Jon Wertheim on social media on Sunday for what she called "coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance."

Wertheim later posted an apology, acknowledging what he said were "deeply regrettable comments off-air" that "inadvertently made it to live air."

Krejcikova played last week in the WTA Finals, which were shown on Tennis Channel.