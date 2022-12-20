ajc logo
Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs Jaguars on Thursday night

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
46 minutes ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback again for the New York Jets on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday, adding that Mike White still has not been cleared by doctors for contact as he recovers from broken ribs.

Wilson, who returned last Sunday from a three-game benching, has been taking the snaps with the starters during walkthrough practices this week, while White has been limited.

It sets up the second meeting between the top two picks from last year's draft with Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall) squaring off against Wilson, who went second. The Jets hung on for a 26-21 victory last December.

Wilson was benched for three games to work on his mechanics and mental approach with White starting in his place. Wilson had an up-and-down performance in his return last Sunday in the Jets' 20-17 loss to Detroit. He was 18 of 35 for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

White was twice knocked from the Jets’ loss to the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 11 by big hits. He finished the game, but left the stadium in an ambulance to be examined at a hospital. After X-rays at the stadium were clear, CT scans revealed the rib fractures.

The Jets (7-7) have lost three straight games and seen their playoff chances dwindle. They likely need to win out, starting with their game on short rest against Jacksonville (6-8). The Jaguars have clawed their way into the AFC postseason hunt by winning two straight and three of four.

Credit: Seth Wenig

