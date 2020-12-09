Wilson shines as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 8 Creighton, 73-72

Zegarowski finished with 16 points, though he was hounded all night by defensive whiz Marcus Garrett and was 5 of 14 from the floor. Mahoney led the Bluejays with 19 points while Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson had 13 apiece.

The Bluejays survived an early 11-0 run by the Jayhawks, and they in turn dealt with an 0-for-8 slump midway through the first half. By the time it ended, Kansas had forged a 39-35 lead in a game that — at least compared two the fan-less first two games at Allen Fieldhouse — had the electricity of March.

It took less than two minutes for Creighton to take the lead.

Despite the experience of four returning starters, the Bluejays began to have turnover problems midway through the second half, and that allowed Kansas to begin edging ahead. Thompson hit a 3-pointer that tied the game, and Braun added another a few minutes later as the shot clock expired to give the Jayhawks a 58-50 lead.

Creighton went nearly four minutes without scoring later in the half, but the Jayhawks failed to capitalize, and they were left clinging to a 68-63 lead when Mahoney began his late takeover attempt that gave the Bluejays a chance.

PHOG FANS

After attendance was limited to about 100 close friends and family for its first two home games, Kansas had about 2,500 fans in the building. They were required to wear masks and there were two empty rows and 6 feet between each group.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton was dominated on the glass, particularly the defensive end, where the bigger Jayhawks pulled down 13 offensive rebounds and turned them into 11 second-chance points. Some of the biggest came with the game on the line.

Kansas got little offensive production from Garrett and fellow starter Ochai Agbaji. Garrett was 3 of 10 from the floor and had nine points, and Agbaji was 0 for 6 and failed to score.

UP NEXT

Creighton returns home to face Nebraska on Friday. Kansas faces Omaha the same night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25