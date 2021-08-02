Wilson leads US to quarters with 93-82 win over France

Tina Charles' 3-pointer made it 87-77, giving the U.S. its first double-digit lead of the game. France could get no closer than seven the rest of the way.

Endene Miyem scored 15 to lead France.

The U.S. led 11-2 before France scored 16 of the next 18 points to go up 18-13. The French team led 22-19 after one quarter — the third consecutive game that the Americans trailed after the first 10 minutes. The U.S. got a scare in the first quarter when Taurasi left the game holding her right wrist. She was examined by the trainer and sat on the bench for the remainder of the quarter before returning with 4:20 left in the second period.

The lead exchanged hands for most of the second quarter as the U.S. continued to pound the ball inside to its dominant bigs of Wilson, Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles and Charles.

The Americans led 50-44 at the half.

TIP-INS:

The U.S. has now beaten France in each of the past three Olympics. ... Diggins, who turned 31 on Monday, returned to the court after she missed the last game after was banged up in practice. Diggins had three points. ... The U.S. came into the game averaging a tournament worst 21 turnovers a game. The team committed just 12 against France.

EXPERIENCED AMERICANS

A lot of attention has been on Sue Bird and Taurasi going for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Fowles is playing in her fourth games. She is tied with Griner for third on the U.S. Olympic blocked shot list with 13, one behind Candace Parker. Lisa Leslie is the all-time leader with 37 blocks.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United States' Brittney Griner (15), left, drives past France's Sandrine Gruda (7) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption France's Sandrine Gruda (7), center, drives to the basket between United States' Brittney Griner (15), left, and Breanna Stewart (10), right, during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption France's Marine Johannes (23), left, drives to the basket past United States' Skylar Diggins (5) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption France's Valeriane Vukosavljevic (11) drives around United States' Breanna Stewart (10), left, during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption France's Marine Fauthoux (4) shoots over United States' Breanna Stewart (10) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption United States' Tina Charles (14) celebrates after three point basket during women's basketball preliminary round game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall