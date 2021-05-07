Wilson good to go after injury, eager to move on from dustup

“It seemed (like a) fairly routine hockey scrum to me, and I think that was kind of the feeling from both players in the box and then obviously it took on a new life after the game,” Wilson said. “Those scrums are chaotic and there’s lots of stuff going on, but I didn’t think too much of it at the time."

Wilson was given two roughing penalties and a 10-minute misconduct at the time. After the fine was announced with no hearing or suspension, the Rangers released a scathing statement calling it a “dereliction of duty” that Parros didn't suspend Wilson indefinitely.

Given Wilson's size and “the attention on him,” coach Peter Laviolette told him this week he needs to be a little more careful.

“He gets looked at in a certain way,” Laviolette said. "He has to play his game, he has to be hard to play against, he has to be physical, but in the same sense he’s got to know that eyes are on him, as well.”

Wilson is no stranger to that spotlight. Until boarding Carlo in March, he hadn't committed any offenses worth a hearing with the league since September 2018, an illegal check to the head of St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist that drew a 20-game suspension, which was reduced to 14 by an arbitrator after he'd already served 16.

But Wilson's reputation has followed him. Teammate Lars Eller said people in hockey see Wilson differently, which is one reason why this became such a seismic story.

"After the play, I would have never thought that all this would have blown up," Wilson said. "Nothing I say right now is going to change anybody’s opinion, they’ve already made that up and I’ve just got to keep moving forward.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson skates as players warm up for an NHL hockey game between the Capitals and the New York Rangers on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) holds back Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson prepares for warmups for the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) backs into Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) takes a roughing penalty during the second period against New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin (10) in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) yells at the New York Rangers bench after taking a second-period penalty during an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett