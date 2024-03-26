BreakingNews
Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after cargo ship collision; search and rescue effort underway
Nation & World News

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic lands in the Philadelphia area for the first time

Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic is two-stepping out of Texas to the Philadelphia area
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) — Willie Nelson 's Fourth of July Picnic is two-stepping out of Texas to the Philadelphia area.

The country luminary's mostly annual mega-concert, hosted in his native Texas for most of its 50-year-history, will be held for the first time in the Northeast this July, with a bill that includes Bob Dylan and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

The open air amphitheater is just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

The lineup also includes Mavis Staples, Maren Morris and Celisse. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The giant patriotic party that Nelson first threw in 1973 has made occasional forays outside the Lone Star State, to Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City; Atlanta and, most recently, to South Bend, Indiana in 2009. With the exception of virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021, it's been held in Austin for the past decade.

At 90, Nelson has not slowed the constant touring, recording and performing he's kept up for more than six decades. Last April he was feted for his birthday with two nights of tribute concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and in November he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Several people believed to be in water
9m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AM ATL
New MARTA stations en route
2h ago

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Fulton DA Fani Willis: I had no choice but to act

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Fulton DA Fani Willis: I had no choice but to act

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
1h ago
The Latest
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people...
9m ago
UK court says Assange can't be extradited on espionage charges until US rules out death...
17m ago
A year after deadly Nashville shooting, Christian school relies on faith -- and adopted...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta