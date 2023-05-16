Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release

“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” will be shown in theaters on June 11, with an encore presentation on June 13 and 14. Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl over two nights in April, the concert film will include performances by Nelson, Keith Richards, Neil Young, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more.

Nelson, who was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is having a banner year as a nonagenarian. He was honored with an educational endowment at the University of Texas' LBJ School of Public Affairs and will have a new book about his songwriting called "Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs," coming out on Oct. 31 through William Morrow.