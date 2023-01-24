Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

The Grammy-winning country icon's milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — "I Don't Know a Thing About Love" — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He's also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include "On The Road Again," "Crazy" and "Funny How Time Slips Away."