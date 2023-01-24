BreakingNews
BREAKING: UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl this April.

The Grammy-winning country icon's milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — "I Don't Know a Thing About Love" — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He's also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include "On The Road Again," "Crazy" and "Funny How Time Slips Away."

Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and Nelson's sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.

Online: WillieNelson90.com

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

