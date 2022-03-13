Hamburger icon
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies

FILE - William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Rich Fury

National & World News
By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died

NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.

Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Deadline first reported Hurt's death.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985's “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” After his screen debut in 1980’s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted “Altered States” as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as one of the 1980s foremost leading men.

FILE - William Hurt and Heidi Henderson arrive at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE - Actor William Hurt, star of the new AMC series "Humans" poses for a portrait on Monday, June 22, 2015 in New York. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Actor William Hurt plays with his dog, Lucy, in Riverside Park in New York on Oct. 10, 2013. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (AP Photo/Frazier Moore, File)

Featured
