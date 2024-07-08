Nation & World News

Willem Dafoe is named artistic director of Venice Biennale's theater department

Actor Willem Dafoe, a frequent red-carpet star at the Venice Film Festival, was named artistic director Monday of the Venice Biennale’s theater department
FILE - Willem Dafoe poses for photographers upon arrival at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 6, 2022. Dafoe, a frequent red-carpet star at the Venice Film Festival, was named artistic director Monday, July 8, 2024 of the Venice Biennale’s theatre department. Dafoe, who lives near Rome with his Italian wife, said the appointment came as a surprise but that he was “borne in the theatre” and trained initially as a stage actor. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

FILE - Willem Dafoe poses for photographers upon arrival at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 6, 2022. Dafoe, a frequent red-carpet star at the Venice Film Festival, was named artistic director Monday, July 8, 2024 of the Venice Biennale’s theatre department. Dafoe, who lives near Rome with his Italian wife, said the appointment came as a surprise but that he was “borne in the theatre” and trained initially as a stage actor. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
1 hour ago

ROME (AP) — Actor Willem Dafoe, a frequent red-carpet visitor to the Venice Film Festival, was named artistic director Monday of the Venice Biennale’s theater department.

Dafoe, who lives near Rome with his Italian wife, said the appointment came as a surprise but that he was “born in the theater” and trained initially as a stage actor.

In a statement released by the Biennale, he said the program of his two-year 2025-2026 term would follow his own development, “a sort of exploration of the essence of the body.”

Dafoe co-founded The Wooster Group theatre company in 1977 in New York and performed with it for some 20 years. He is more widely known for his film career, including as the scientist opposite Emma Stone's Bella in Yorgos Lanthimos' “Poor Things,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival last year.

He is expected on the Lido this summer with the cast of Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” which is opening the film festival.

The Biennale Teatro is an independent department of La Biennale, founded in 1934.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: SPECIAL

OPINION
Atlanta’s water woes reveal deeper issues

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: Ben Hendren

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds
The Latest

Credit: AP

US women's coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over...
7m ago
NATO leaders are descending on Washington. Here's what to know
16m ago
Taylor Fritz defeats two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon's fourth...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back