X

Will Zalatoris out for PGA Tour season with back surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
Will Zalatoris is out for the rest of the PGA Tour season after back surgery

Will Zalatoris spent the Masters weekend having back surgery that will end his PGA Tour season having played just seven times since returning from a previous back injury.

Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff at the PGA Championship and was one putt away from forcing a playoff in the U.S. Open last year, announced Monday on Instagram he had a microdiscectomy on Saturday after having sought multiple medical opinions.

“As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure,” he wrote. “Playing and living in pain is not fun.”

Zalatoris is No. 8 in the world after a strong 2022. Along with the close calls in two majors, he finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he defeated Sepp Straka in a playoff.

But a week later, he withdrew in the middle of his second round of the BMW Championship. He sat out the rest of the year, missing the rest of the PGA Tour postseason and a chance to play in the Presidents Cup.

He returned in January and never seriously contended, with his lone top 10 in seven starts at the Genesis Invitational. Zalatoris played practice rounds at Augusta National but withdrew from the Masters before it started.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Brave Adam Duvall going on injured list after hot start with Red Sox5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Baseball game lengths down 31 minutes after rule changes
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Malik Rutherford ready for key role in Georgia Tech offense
13h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks ready to ‘take it to another level’ against Heat in play-in game
9h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks ready to ‘take it to another level’ against Heat in play-in game
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A healthy Tykee Smith gives Georgia options in secondary
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Asian shares mostly higher after mixed day on Wall Street
7m ago
Dalai Lama apologizes after video shows him kissing boy
25m ago
Scherzer rebounds, Mets blank Padres 5-0 in playoff rematch
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
14h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top