Breaking: Watch the CNN presidential debate on ajc.com at 9 p.m. ET
Nation & World News

Will Smith will perform at the BET Awards with Taraji P. Henson hosting. Here's what to know

The 2024 BET Awards are fast approaching
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 BET Awards are fast approaching. Last year's show celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre's earliest voices, late legends and new talent during a show packed with spectacular performances that consistently felt like a party. This year is stacking up to be just as exciting with award-winning performers — Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Will Smith, anyone? — and presenters.

Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards for a third time.

“If we didn’t have a BET, how would the little ones know all this greatness exists? How will we be able to inspire each other if we didn’t see each other,” Henson told The Associated Press. "And so this is a safe space for us where we get to lift each other up — where sometimes in this industry, we don’t get to see ourselves lifted and celebrated in this way.”

Here's everything you need to know before the June 30 show.

WHEN ARE THE BET AWARDS?

The BET Awards will air live on June 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be simulcast on MTV, Comedy Central, MTV2, TVLand, Nickelodeon, Pop and Logo.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE BET AWARDS?

Drake leads the nominations with seven, including an album of the year nod for his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs." One of the awards he's up for is the music video for "First Person Shooter," his collaboration with J. Cole that may have been the catalyst for his recent beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Nicki Minaj follows with six, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated "Pink Friday 2" release. Two of her nominations were for her song with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," part of the blockbuster "Barbie" soundtrack.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét tie with five nods; 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher boast four each.

A few months after wowing audiences while headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will also receive the lifetime achievement BET award.

The film nominees this year are: "American Fiction"; "Bob Marley: One Love"; "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"; "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"; "The Book of Clarence"; "The Color Purple"; "The Equalizer 3" and "The Little Mermaid."

Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes are among the sports stars competing for awards.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE BET AWARDS?

Performers will include Hill and her son YG Marley, Ice Spice and Tyla. Megan Thee Stallion will serve as the show's opening act.

The show announced on Monday that Smith will perform a new song, though no details were announced. The Grammy and Oscar winner is still emerging from the infamous Oscars slap two years ago, with the successful launch of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" helping boost his comeback.

“Anything Will sings, I’m just going to be there to enjoy it because we know he got some hits," Henson said. “But you know, it is summertime. I just thought I’d throw it out there,” she added, referencing the 1991 Grammy-award winning “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.

"I’m excited to hear his new music.”

Country musician Tanner Adell will also perform on the BET Amplified stage.

Previously announced acts also include GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Monét.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report.

___

For more coverage of this year's BET Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/bet-awards

FILE - Taraji P. Henson attends the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Henson will host the BET Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Lauryn Hill performs during "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. Apple Music announced on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, their 10 greatest albums of all time with Hill’s 1998 iconic “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” claiming the top spot. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

FILE - Ice Spice introduces a performance by Doja Cat during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Ice Spice’s long-awaited debut album, “Y2K,” is almost here. The Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper, celebrated for her sweet, lackadaisical flow, will drop her first ever full-length on July 26. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson presents the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial2h ago

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo
54m ago

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Marilyn Monroe's former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from...
2m ago
Female capybara goes to Florida as part of a breeding program for the large South...
3m ago
What it means for the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the EPA's 'good neighbor'...
3m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta