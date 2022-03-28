Will Smith, Chris Rock involved in heated moment at Oscars

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said, then resumed his role as presenter.

A few minutes later, rapper Sean Combs — on stage to introduce a tribute to “The Godfather” — tried to play peacemaker and suggested Smith and Rock settle their differences at an Oscars afterparty.

“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold party,” Combs said.

Pinkett Smith was also the subject of jokes from Rock when he hosted the Oscars in 2016. She did not attend the Oscars that year, saying at the time her decision stemmed from a lack of diversity among award nominees and how Black artists were not properly represented.

___

For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards