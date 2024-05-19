Nation & World News

Will Brennan hits walk-off 3-run homer in the 9th, Guardians beat Twins 5-2

Will Brennan hit a three-run homer off Jhoan Duran with two outs in a wild ninth inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, Tanner Bibee and their teammates congratulate Will Brennan, center, after hitting a walk-off three-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran at the end of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, Tanner Bibee and their teammates congratulate Will Brennan, center, after hitting a walk-off three-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran at the end of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan hit a three-run homer off Jhoan Duran with two outs in a wild ninth inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The inning appeared to be over one batter earlier when Andrés Giménez was called out at second while advancing on a wild pitch, but a crew-chief initiated video review ruled him safe. Josh Naylor was intentionally walked for Duran (0-2) to face Brennan.

Minnesota had trailed 2-1 with two outs and no one on base in the ninth, but pushed across the tying run without a hit against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase (3-1).

Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch, Willi Castro reached on a fielder’s choice, and pinch runner Byron Buxton came around from second when Clase dropped a throw from Naylor on a potential game-ending grounder to first by Alex Kirilloff.

Giménez hit a two-run homer in the first as the AL Central-leading Guardians swept Minnesota in a series for the second time this season. Cleveland outscored the Twins 19-8 in the three-game set at Progressive Field.

Jose Miranda had a solo homer off Tanner Bibee in the third for Minnesota, which has lost a season-high six straight. Miranda was the Twins’ only baserunner to advance past second until the ninth.

Bibee went seven innings, scattering four hits. He struck out eight and walked one, remaining winless in five starts since April 27.

Twins starter Chris Paddack allowed three hits and two runs over a career-high eight innings. The righty struck out six in an efficient 100-pitch outing.

Prior to the game, Minnesota recalled right-hander Caleb Boushley from Triple-A St. Paul. Jay Jackson was designated for assignment after posting a 6.85 ERA in 17 relief appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Buxton (right knee inflammation), who was activated from the injured list Friday, pinch ran in the ninth. Buxton went 1 for 4 with an RBI in his return from a 14-game absence.

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (left hamstring strain) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment within 7-10 days. The two-time Gold Glove left fielder has been on the IL since May 5.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Pablo López (4-3, 3.93 ERA) faces Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (2-2, 3.09 ERA) as Minnesota continues its road trip Monday.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (2-2, 3.06 ERA) takes on Mets RHP Tylor Megill (0-1, 2.25 ERA) in the opener of a three-game home series Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan celebrates his walk-off three-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran at the end of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan celebrates his walk-off three-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran at the end of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez celebrates after his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins' starting pitcher Chris Paddack, back right, during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez celebrates after his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins' starting pitcher Chris Paddack during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana walks back to the dugout after a strikeout by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers prepares to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez during sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda throws out Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton is safe at second base as Cleveland Guardians' Ramon Laureano is late to the bag during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack walks to the dugout at the end of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

