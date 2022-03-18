Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

In the small town of Ranger — about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Eastland — a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. The fire, which was fueled by high winds, may have started from a barbecue pit, Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said.

"We had everything ready throughout the county,” Fox said. “But when we have the winds like there was ... and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you’re going to get.”

Caption Flames quickly spread through dry grass west of Abilene, Texas near Old Highway 80 Thursday, March 17, 2022. The grass fire quickly spread southeast, jumping the roadway, continuing in the same direction until it jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption Flames quickly spread through dry grass west of Abilene, Texas near Old Highway 80 Thursday, March 17, 2022. The grass fire quickly spread southeast, jumping the roadway, continuing in the same direction until it jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption A cat wanders an empty street in the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday, March 17, 2022. Residents of the park were ordered to quickly evacuate as firefighters fought a grass fire quickly moving toward the community. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption A cat wanders an empty street in the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday, March 17, 2022. Residents of the park were ordered to quickly evacuate as firefighters fought a grass fire quickly moving toward the community. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption A woman waits for her younger companions to finish retrieving belongings from their home as an Abilene police officer checks on other people evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire west of town was closing on the park, forcing the evacuation of the homes.(Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption A woman waits for her younger companions to finish retrieving belongings from their home as an Abilene police officer checks on other people evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire west of town was closing on the park, forcing the evacuation of the homes.(Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption Two men lock the door to their home as they evacuate the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption Two men lock the door to their home as they evacuate the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich