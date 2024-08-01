Breaking: Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Atlanta student housing complex
Nation & World News

Wildfires encroach on homes near Denver as heat hinders fight

A wildfire on the edge of metro Denver has crept within a quarter-mile of evacuated homes
Helicopter heads toward a ridge to make a water drop on a wildland fire burning near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Helicopter heads toward a ridge to make a water drop on a wildland fire burning near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — A wildfire on the edge of metro Denver crept within a quarter-mile of evacuated homes, but authorities said Thursday morning they were hopeful to save hundreds of threatened residences as they grapple with sweltering temperatures and firefighters suffering heat exhaustion.

The fire was among several threatening heavily populated areas of the Colorado foothills, including one in which a person was killed earlier this week.

Almost 100 large fires are burning across the western U.S. The largest — Northern California's Park Fire — has burned more than 400 houses and other structures, officials reported Thursday.

New large fires were reported in Idaho, southeast Montana and north Texas.

The Quarry Fire southwest of the Denver suburb of Littleton encroached on several large subdivisions. Neighborhoods with nearly 600 homes were ordered to evacuate after the fire of unknown origin spread quickly overnight Tuesday.

The fire had been held to less than a half-square mile (1.4 square kilometers) with no houses yet destroyed, authorities said. But officials said it remained a major danger with hot temperatures expected Thursday.

Five firefighters were injured Wednesday, including four who had heat exhaustion, said Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Just to the north near the city of Lyons, Colorado, officials reported making progress on the Stone Canyon Fire that has killed one person and destroyed five houses. The cause is under investigation.

California's Park Fire continued to grow, covering about 610 square miles (1,590 square kilometers) as of Thursday morning. That's more than 25 times the size of New York's Manhattan Island.

Losses also increased. The latest updates tallied 437 structures destroyed and 42 damaged, according to Cal Fire. The fire was 18% contained.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Mont.

Onlookers gather at a roadblock to watch as a wildfire burns in the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Flames rise amid the billowing smoke from a wildland fire burning along the ridges near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Onlookers gather at a roadblock to watch as a wildfire burns in the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Flames rise amid billowing clouds of smoke as a wildland fire burns over ridges near the Ken Caryl Ranch development, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A helicopter makes a turn to collect water from a lake to drop on a fire burning through ridges near the Ken Caryl Ranch development, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Onlookers gather to watch as a wildfire burns in the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Park rangers from Douglas and Jefferson counties stand at a roadblock as a wildfire burns in the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A ranger keeps watch on a closed hiking trail as smoke rises from a wiladland fire burning ridges near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trails are closed as a wildfire burns in the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An onlooker is silhouetted as smoke billows from a wildfire burning on the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A roadblock keeps residents away as a wildfire burns in the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents gather to watch a wildfire near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A ranger stands guard along a closed hiking trail as a wildfire burns in neighboring ridges near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aircraft soars over a plume of smoke rising as a wildfire burns a ridge near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

1 person killed in Colorado wildfires as blazes torch large areas of the U.S. West
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fires in the West are becoming ever bigger, consuming. Why and what can be done?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Putin called him a patriot. But who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian released in the mass...8m ago
British prime minister announces policing plan to deal with violent clashes after fatal...8m ago
Election 2024 Latest: Trump on defense after race comments and Vance's rough launch11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses