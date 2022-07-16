Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Some 3,000 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes are battling the blazes in southern France, the president said, and Greece sent firefighting equipment to help.

French firefighters managed to contain one of the worst fires overnight, near the Atlantic coast resort of Arcachon that is popular with tourists, the regional emergency service said Saturday. But it said “tough meteorological conditions” thwarted efforts to contain the biggest fire in the region, which started in the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards. Regional prosecutors suspect arson.

The two fires have burned at least 9,650 hectares (23,800 acres) in recent days.

In Portugal, more than 1,000 firefighters worked Saturday alongside ordinary citizens desperate to save their homes after a long week of battling multiple blazes around the country. The fires have been fanned by earlier-than-usual extreme temperatures and drought conditions.

Portuguese state television RTP reported Friday that the area burned this year — more than 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) — has already exceeded the total for 2021. Most of it burned in the past week.

Across the border, Spain was struggling to contain several fires, including two that have burned about 7,400 hectares (18,200 acres).

In southern Andalusia, 3,000 people were evacuated from villages in danger from a blaze that started near the village of Mijas in the province of Malaga. Around 200 firefighters supported by 18 aircraft tried to contain the fire. Authorities were investigating its cause.

For a sixth day, firefighters were also trying to bring under control a fire started by a lightning strike in the west-central Las Hurdes area. Some 400 people from eight villages were evacuated Friday as the flames approached their houses and threatened to spread into the nearby Monfrague National Park.

Croatia and Hungary have also fought wildfires this week, as have California and Morocco.

Many European countries are facing exceptional heat this month also attributed to climate change.

Temperature-related deaths have surged in Spain this week amid a heat wave that has kept highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas. According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10-14. That was compared to 25 temperature-related deaths the previous week.

Portuguese authorities said a July national record high of 47 C (117 F) hit the northern town of Pinhao on Wednesday.

Britain's Met Office weather agency has issued its first-ever "red warning" of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 40 C (104 F) for the first time.

The British government was holding an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for the high temperatures. People in the U.K. have already been warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary and schools and nursing homes have been told to take extra precautions.

“All heat waves studied so far in Europe are getting warmer," said Robert Vautard of the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute at the Sorbonne University. “As long as greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced to zero, heatwaves will continue to intensify, become more frequent and last longer."

In Turkey — the scene of devastating wildfires last summer — local media reported fires in the western province of Izmir and in Hatay between the Mediterranean Sea and the Syrian border. Helicopters, planes and hundreds of firefighters tackled the blazes.

Fires fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures last year tore through Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, killing at least eight people and leading to fierce criticism of the government for its inadequate preparation and response.

___

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain. Danica Kirka in London and Andrew Wilks in Istanbul contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter truck spraying liquid on a forest wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter truck spraying liquid on a forest wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters using hose to fight a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters using hose to fight a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at a crisis centre in the Interior Ministry in Paris to discuss wildfires in France, Friday,July 15, 2022. A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP) Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at a crisis centre in the Interior Ministry in Paris to discuss wildfires in France, Friday,July 15, 2022. A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP) Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises from the ground among burnt trees after a forest fire flared anew in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises from the ground among burnt trees after a forest fire flared anew in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Combined Shape Caption National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Combined Shape Caption National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Combined Shape Caption A National Republican Guard firefighter pauses to speak on the radio while putting out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Combined Shape Caption A National Republican Guard firefighter pauses to speak on the radio while putting out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Combined Shape Caption A woman sits by a pond while posing for photos during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Temperatures are predicted to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Madrid with hotter temperatures expected in southern Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White Combined Shape Caption A woman sits by a pond while posing for photos during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Temperatures are predicted to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Madrid with hotter temperatures expected in southern Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Combined Shape Caption A woman queues up outside the Opera house shielding herself from the sun during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Temperatures are predicted to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Madrid with hotter temperatures expected in southern Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White Combined Shape Caption A woman queues up outside the Opera house shielding herself from the sun during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Temperatures are predicted to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Madrid with hotter temperatures expected in southern Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Combined Shape Caption Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover, during the hot weather, in Kent, England, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller Combined Shape Caption Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover, during the hot weather, in Kent, England, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Combined Shape Caption A family apply sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun on a hot and sunny day in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption A family apply sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun on a hot and sunny day in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption A shepherd rests under an umbrella on the Durmitor mountain, Montenegro, Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities have warned of extremely hot temperatures in Montenegro and the rest of the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption A shepherd rests under an umbrella on the Durmitor mountain, Montenegro, Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities have warned of extremely hot temperatures in Montenegro and the rest of the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption A shepherd rests under an umbrella on the Durmitor mountain, Montenegro, Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities have warned of extremely hot temperatures in Montenegro and the rest of the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption A shepherd rests under an umbrella on the Durmitor mountain, Montenegro, Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities have warned of extremely hot temperatures in Montenegro and the rest of the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption A helicopter launches water as a wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) Credit: Gregorio Marrero Credit: Gregorio Marrero Combined Shape Caption A helicopter launches water as a wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) Credit: Gregorio Marrero Credit: Gregorio Marrero