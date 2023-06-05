X

Wildfire on German military training site contaminated with ammunition

Officials say strong winds have fanned flames at a wildfire on a German military training site that is known to contain large amounts of ammunition, causing it to double in size

BERLIN (AP) — Strong winds have fanned flames at a wildfire on a German military training site that is known to contain large amounts of ammunition, causing it to double in size, officials said Monday.

The fire near Jueterbog, south of Berlin, had been simmering for days as authorities scrambled to prevent it reaching surrounding villages.

Firefighters have cleared large strips of land to contain the blaze but are avoiding the training grounds itself, where several explosions were heard Monday, officials said.

Weeks of dry weather have increased the risk of wildfires in eastern Germany, with some regions on the second-highest alert level.

Meteorologists say rain predicted for the coming days may lower the threat of wildfires again.

