Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park 45% contained

The fire in the park’s North Unit tripled in size on Sunday, threatening park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill said Tuesday that the blaze is 45% contained.

But she said the fire has consumed about 5,000 acres, or nearly eight square miles (20 square kilometers). The campground, other infrastructure and some private homes on the fire's north end remain at risk.