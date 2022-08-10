BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets’ healthcare for toxic exposure
ajc logo
X

Wildfire in southwestern France: 6,000 people evacuated

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

National & World News
20 minutes ago
Firefighters were battling a wildfire in southwestern France on Wednesday in an area known for its pine forests that was ravaged by flames last month

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters were battling a wildfire in southwestern France on Wednesday in a region known for its pine forests that was ravaged by flames last month.

The blaze forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people and destroyed at least sixteen houses. A major highway near the city of Bordeaux was closed on Wednesday afternoon due to the fire raging nearby.

Photos released by firefighters showed flames raging through pine forests, sending clouds of dark gray smoke soaring into the sky.

More than 60 square kilometers (23 square miles) have burned in the Gironde region and the neighboring Landes in the latest wildfire to erupt in a European nation as the continent swelters through a hot and dry summer.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced that more firefighters have been sent to the site in an effort to contain the fire. In total, more than 1,000 firefighters, nine aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilized, he said.

The Gironde region was hit last month by major wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people, including residents and tourists.

France is this week in the midst of its fourth heat wave of the year as the country faces what the government warned is its worst drought on record. Temperatures in the south of the country are expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows fire fighters near flames consuming trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows fire fighters near flames consuming trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows fire fighters near flames consuming trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Saint Magne, south of Bordeaux, south western France, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( SDIS 33 Service Audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
No vote on DeKalb official’s push for more testing at Atlanta police site4h ago
Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp on ‘good rapport,’ collaboration
19h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
2h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with left hamstring injury
9h ago
The Latest
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
10m ago
Beluga whale lost in French river euthanized during rescue
12m ago
Wall Street jumps as data shows inflation easing slightly
25m ago
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
4h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
19h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top