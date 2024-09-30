Wildfire in southern Greece leaves 2 people dead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two people died overnight in a large wildfire burning through forestland near a seaside resort in southern Greece, authorities said.

The fire service said about 350 firefighters, assisted by eight water-dropping aircraft, managed early Monday to largely bring under control the blaze near Xylokastro in the Peloponnese region.

Half a dozen villages were ordered evacuated overnight as a precaution after the blaze broke out on Sunday. The flames were fanned on by very strong winds blowing through forests left tinder-dry by a warm spring and hot summer.