Nation & World News

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves 2 people dead

Greek authorities say two people have died overnight in a large wildfire burning through forestland above a seaside resort in southern Greece
A wildfire approaches the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 149 kilometers (93 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A wildfire approaches the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 149 kilometers (93 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo)
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two people died overnight in a large wildfire burning through forestland near a seaside resort in southern Greece, authorities said.

The fire service said about 350 firefighters, assisted by eight water-dropping aircraft, managed early Monday to largely bring under control the blaze near Xylokastro in the Peloponnese region.

Half a dozen villages were ordered evacuated overnight as a precaution after the blaze broke out on Sunday. The flames were fanned on by very strong winds blowing through forests left tinder-dry by a warm spring and hot summer.

Authorities said the two dead were believed to be local residents declared missing late Sunday. Nobody else was believed to be missing.

There were no immediate reports of burned homes in the affected area, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of Athens.

Greece, like other southern European countries, is plagued by destructive wildfires every summer. Over the past few months, authorities have had to cope with more than 4,500 wildfires.

A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches the village of Ano Loutro as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 131 kilometers (81 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A wildfire approaches the village of Ano Loutro as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 131 kilometers (81 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

4 migrants died trying to reach an eastern Greek island in a small boat that sank
Placeholder Image

Conyers chemical plant fire leads to evacuation of 17,000
Placeholder Image

Mom, 1-month-old twins among at least 17 Georgia deaths blamed on Helene
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Peachtree Creek waters hit new record high, sending residents scrambling
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kishida's legacy: Scandals and compromise at home, global respect for security and...12m ago
Flooding deaths in Nepal reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up28m ago
Japan's stocks slump after prime minister election; Shanghai benchmark soars more than 5%31m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene aftermath: Flooding, power outages continue after deadly storm
Conyers chemical plant fire leads to evacuation of 17,000
Children’s Egleston has moved all 202 patients to new Blank hospital