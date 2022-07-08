Wildfire grows near famed Yosemite grove of sequoia trees

“Our priorities are certainly the giant sequoias and the community of Wawona,” which lies within the park, she said.

The fire was first reported on the park's the Washburn Trail — for which the fire was then named — in the Mariposa Grove's lower section on Thursday around 2 p.m. by 911 callers, Phillipe said. It's cause remains under investigation.

Crews are fighting the blaze by ground and air in hopes of preventing the fire from spreading.

“We’re really hitting it hard, as much as we can," Phillipe said.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo released by the National Park Service, the Washburn Fire burns near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (National Park Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo released by the National Park Service, a firefighter sprays water on a sequoia tree near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove as smoke rises from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 7, 2022. A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. (National Park Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo released by the National Park Service, firefighters make their way toward the Mariposa Grove as the Washburn Fire burns in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 7, 2022. A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. (National Park Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited