Wildfire burns into central Montana town, destroys houses

The evacuation order was expected to be lifted at noon Thursday, the sheriff's office said, but only essential traffic will be allowed in the area.

The power outage due to the downed power lines shut off water pumps, leaving the town without water, officials said.

Other fires burned in Montana on Wednesday as gusty winds fanned the flames. A fire south of the city of Great Falls burned 11 homes and seven garages along with sheds and vehicles. About 65 people were evacuated, Cascade County officials said.

There were two grass fires near Browning on Wednesday where there were also power outages because the wind was knocking trees into power lines, officials said.

Winds were forecast at about 20 mph (32 kph) with gusts up to 36 mph (58 kph) in central Montana on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Several Montana cities also saw record high temperatures on Wednesday, with the central Montana town of Jordan reaching 76 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius).