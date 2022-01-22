Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

Many areas were subject to wind advisories. In Sonoma County, firefighters extinguished a 5-acre fire on Geyser Peak, where gusts above 90 mph (145 kph) were recorded.

The National Weather Service said a similar windy event happened in the region nearly a year ago on the night of Jan. 18. A red flag warning of extreme fire danger was issued then due to the strong winds and much drier conditions.

This time, the region was still moist after December storms dumped heavy snow in the mountains and partially refilled parched reservoirs, providing some relief from what had been an exceptionally dry year.

Warnings of gusts from 50 mph to 70 mph (80-113 kph) were set to go into effect in much of Southern California by midafternoon Saturday.

Caption The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury Caption The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A fallen tree off sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption A fallen tree off sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A man takes photos as fallen trees block the street after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption A man takes photos as fallen trees block the street after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption Fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Caption A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu