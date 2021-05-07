Wild thangs: Double-A team draws 13 walks in an inning

The Barons, a Chicago White Sox farm team, took a 2-1 lead into the sixth before pitchers Alec Hansen, Luis Ledo and Anderson Severino lost the plate. At one point, with two outs, 10 straight batters reached — nine walked, one was plunked.

Brice Turang got the lone hit, a two-run single. Jake Elliott, Birmingham’s fourth pitcher of the inning, came in and threw one pitch, getting a flyball for the final out.

On Wednesday, the Barons opened the season by sweeping a doubleheader from Biloxi, allowing one earned run in the twinbill.

A day later, it got wild.

“I always say when you come to the park, there’s a chance you’ll see something you’ve never seen before," Bloom said. "Having called over 4,000 games, I can say this was one of them.”

Biloxi wound up drawing 16 walks overall.

Birmingham’s pitching coach is Richard Dotson, an All-Star who played 12 seasons in the majors. He went 22-7 in 1983 and boosted the White Sox into the AL Championship Series, albeit while leading the American League in walks.

The major league record for walks in an inning is nine. Chicago Cubs pitchers Moe Drabowsky, Jackie Collum and Jim Brosnan couldn’t find the plate against Cincinnati on April 24, 1957. The Reds scored seven runs in that inning with only one hit.

“Anytime you surpass, you crush a major league record, that’s saying something,” Bloom said.

