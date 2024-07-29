Wild sign NHL rookie of the year runner-up, Brock Faber, to 8-year, $68 million contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin saw more than enough potential in Brock Faber’s rookie season to sign the defenseman to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension on Monday.

The deal doesn’t kick in until the 2025-26 season once Faber’s rookie contract expires. It comes after the 21-year-old finished second behind Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard in the Calder Trophy rookie of the year award voting.

From Maple Grove, Minnesota, Faber led all rookies and was sixth among NHL skaters in averaging 24 minutes and 58 seconds of ice time per game last season. Faber’s ice-time total (2,047:53) was the most by an NHL rookie since 2000-01. He also finished tied for second among rookies with 47 points (eight goals and 39 assists) in 82 games.