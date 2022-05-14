Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

Pacific Division champion Calgary had tied the game at 2 with 8:01 left in the second period on a goal by Mikael Backlund, which came 1 second after the end of what officially went down as another unsuccessful power play in this series when both teams have struggled with a man advantage.

That made the Flames 0 for 2 on the power play in the game, to match Dallas at 2 for 21 in the series.

The Stars made it 2 for 22 midway through the third period when Joe Pavelski had an almost point-blank shot that ricocheted off Markstrom’s skate that was on the line.

Backlund’s third goal of the series came on a slap shot, about four minutes after Johnny Gaudreau’s nifty pass across the front of the Dallas net to Michael Stone for the easy tip-in.

The Stars had a 2-0 lead about six minutes into the second period when Raffl finished off a wild play.

Joel Kiviranta was trying to follow up his own shot, even reaching back after skating past the net, while two Calgary skaters and Markstrom all went down on the ice. Defenseman Christopher Tanev was one of the ones down, and tried to push the puck away with his hand before Raffl was able to stuff it just inside the post

Hintz got his second goal of the series with 5:08 left in the first period, right after Oettinger withstood a flurry of shots at the other end.

Matthew Tkachuk and Gaudreau, both 100-point and 40-goal scorers in the regular season, got off quick shots in succession that had Oettinger scrambling and diving across the crease.

Once the Stars had the puck going the other way, Pavelski poked the puck behind him for the charging Hintz, who pushed the puck under the legs of Markstrom.

GAME 7 HISTORY

Calgary is 5-7 in Game 7s, but has lost six of the last seven it has played. The only Game 7 victory for the Flames since 1990 was in the first round against Vancouver in 2004, before they then advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and lost to Tampa Bay in the seventh game.

Dallas is 6-8, including a Game 7 win over Colorado in the second round of the 2020 playoffs, when the Stars went on to make the Stanley Cup Final in the postseason played in a bubble in Canada because of the pandemic.

Caption Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) attacks as Calgary Flames defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) and goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) protect their net during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Stars players react after center Roope Hintz, center, scored a goal on Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, left, during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz reacts after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund, right, reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) tries to get up after he collided with Calgary Flames center Trevor Lewis (22) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Stars left wing Michael Raffl, front left, and left wing Joel Kiviranta, front right, celebrate with their bench after Raffl scored a goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)