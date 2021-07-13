Wild buying out final 4 years of Parise and Suter contracts

The Wild announced Tuesday that the team is buying out the final four years of each player's contract, a stunning move early in the NHL offseason. Parise and Suter signed identical $98 million, 13-year contracts on July 4, 2012, and now they'll go back into free agency together on July 28.

“There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts," said general manager Bill Guerin, who took over the job in 2019. "But primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”