Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

“Tried to come in here and you know, not to overthink anything. Just go out there and control what I can control. And that’s all you can do in a game like that, a situation like this,” Talbot said. “So that was my mindset coming into it and I feel like I was able to execute that tonight.”

Minnesota scored two first-period goals before the Devils overcame a 2-0 deficit in the third to send the game to overtime.

Dmitry Kulikov assisted on Ryan Hartman’s goal to open the scoring 12:10 into the first period and give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Nico Strum scored at 19:06, making it 2-0 at the first intermission.

The Devils cut the lead in half early in the third when Pavel Zacha scored to make it 2-1 at 3:08.

New Jersey tied it with six skaters on the ice when Yegor Sharangovich scored at 18:53 to make it 2-all.

The Wild ended a two-game skid and remained atop the Central Division.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves in the loss. The Devils were 0 for 4 on the power play, including a two-man advantage in the third period, when Talbot had three saves.

“We did have a couple of good looks. We did have a couple that was frustrating on the entry,” Ruff said. “We made some tough decisions, but that’s stuff that we’re just going to continue to keep working on. I think we hit a post on a power player, I think we hit an open net on a power play. We've just got to keep believing that if we keep working at it, it’s going to get better.”’

The Devils fell to 1-3 in shootouts this season, while the Wild improved to 2-1.

NOTES: New Jersey center Chase De Leo made his debut for the Devils. He played nine shifts and 5:30.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday afternoon.

Devils: At the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) gathers thg puck as holds off New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) looks to pass the puck as he is checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) beats New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Caption Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun