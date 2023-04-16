Warriors' Wiggins returns after 2-month absence, scores 17

“He was super aggressive,” teammate Draymond Green said. “The fact that he was aggressive, you can live with him missing some shots. … To enter into a playoff game after not playing after two and a half months is big. … It’s huge. He’s our go-to guy when we need stops on the defensive end.”

The only thing missing from Wiggins' game was his long-range shooting. He went 1 for 8 from 3-point range and missed a potential go-ahead 3 from the corner in the closing seconds.

But he felt good about his overall performance despite the late miss.

“That last one felt amazing,” Wiggins said. “Only up from here. … I’m here to compete and I believe in myself.”

The Warriors supported Wiggins during his long absence and are excited to have him back as a key piece for the postseason.

Wiggins played a big part in Golden State's championship run last season, averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs, while also playing a key defensive role.

He signed a four-year contract extension in October to be a long-term fit for the Warriors but played only 37 games all season. He missed three with left foot soreness, 10 more because of a strained adductor in his right thigh, seven games with a non-COVID-19 illness and then the final 25 games for the family matter.

He averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the regular season.

