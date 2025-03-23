Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wife of slain California fire captain is arrested in Mexico on suspicion of murder

A month after an official with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection was found slain in her home, the woman’s wife has been arrested in Mexico on suspicion of murder
1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A month after an official with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection was found slain at her home, the woman's wife has been arrested in Mexico on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Investigators had named Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi as the prime suspect in the Feb. 17 stabbing death of Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, 49, in Ramona, near San Diego.

Olejniczak Marodi was arrested Saturday at a hotel in the city of Mexicali, just south of the U.S. border, according to officials in Mexico. Mexican state security agents transferred her to U.S. marshals and she was returned to the United States, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn't known Sunday if Olejniczak Marodi, 53, has an attorney.

She will be booked into custody in San Diego, and the investigation into Marodi’s killing remains ongoing, the statement said.

Marodi, a decorated captain with the state agency, was part of the battle against the Eaton fire in January near Los Angeles. She and Olejniczak Marodi had been married for just over two years.

Olejniczak Marodi was previously convicted in the fatal stabbing of her then-husband, James Joseph Olejniczak, the Los Angeles Times reported. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after the stabbing in 2000 and served nearly a decade in prison.

Olejniczak Marodi had been at large since Marodi’s death and had driven into Mexico the night of her death, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office. She was seen on surveillance video earlier in the evening “arguing with Rebecca and physically assaulting her” before leaving the house, the statement said.

Home security footage from a surveillance camera at the couple’s home depicted a brutal scene on the evening of Feb. 17, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Times. A woman believed to be Marodi can be heard in the video screaming “Yolanda! Please ... ! I don’t want to die!” before appearing on video with blood on her back, according to the warrant.

The footage shows Olejniczak Marodi packing items into a silver SUV, which is seen about an hour later crossing the border into Mexico, according to the warrant.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Camillia Williams, 52, was found dead in a Cobb County neighborhood.

Credit: GoFundMe

Man accused of strangling woman in Cobb entered U.S. illegally, ICE says

The parents of a US student who vanished in the Dominican Republic ask that she be declared dead

Woman who had sought protection from deportation in Colorado churches is detained, advocates say

The Latest

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots against Indiana defenders during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana

7m ago

Turkish court orders Erdogan rival jailed pending trial on corruption charges as protests grow

26m ago

Conan O'Brien is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for humor as politics roils the Kennedy Center

30m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.