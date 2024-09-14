Wife of Jane's Addiction frontman says tension and animosity led to onstage scuffle

BOSTON (AP) — A scuffle between members of the groundbreaking alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction came amid “tension and animosity” during their reunion tour, lead singer Perry Farrell’s wife said Saturday.

The band is known for edgy, punk-inspired hits “Been Caught Stealing” and “Mountain Song” in the late 1980s and early 1990s as the alternative rock and grunge music movements were growing.

In videos post on social media from Friday night's concert in Boston, Farrell, 65, is seen singing loudly into his mic and then lunging at guitarist Dave Navarro, bumping Navarro with his shoulder before taking a swing at Navarro with his right arm. Navarro is seen holding his right arm out to keep Farrell away before Farrell is dragged away by others on stage. The show ended shortly after.