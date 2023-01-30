X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wife of Islamic State leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia

National & World News
By OMAR FARUK, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
A military tribunal in Somalia has sentenced the wife of the head of a terrorist organization linked to the Islamic State group to eight years in prison for passing on information and organizing financial transactions for the group

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A military tribunal in Somalia has sentenced the wife of the head of a terrorist organization linked to the Islamic State group to eight years in prison for passing on information and organizing financial transactions for the group, a military official said Monday.

Fartun Abdirashid, wife of Abdiqadir Mumin, head of the Daesh group, was sentenced on Monday at a military court.

She has been under custody since her arrest in March last year in the capital, Mogadishu.

Abdirashid was accused of frequently transferring $100 to $200 to the group’s members, the public prosecutor’s office said.

She had a working relationship with Bilal Al-Sudaani, a senior Islamic State group official who was killed on Wednesday in a U.S. raid in Somalia's northern Bari region.

Mumin, a former al-Shabab cleric, pledged his allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2015.

IS holds a smaller footprint in Somalia compared to the al-Shabab terrorist group that has carried out numerous attacks in the country.

Somalia’s forces are carrying out an offensive against al-Shabab that has been described at the most significant in more than a decade.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Faith in Georgia elections rises as fraud frenzy fades, AJC poll shows
4h ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

At end of rough season, Harrison Butker ‘thankful’ for game-winner
54m ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

At end of rough season, Harrison Butker ‘thankful’ for game-winner
54m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Denise Lavoie

School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
9m ago
Croatia's president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine
11m ago
Wall Street stalls ahead of mammoth week with Fed, earnings
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top