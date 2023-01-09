Wife of 'American Horror Story' driver sues over COVID death

Patricia Woodward says in the complaint that the filming of the segment of “American Horror Story” in Provincetown occurred before the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and while state and local restrictions remained in place.

During the filming, the production companies brought in hundreds of workers, who were housed in hotels.

The defendants' COVID-19 protocols were supposed to include accurate and frequent testing, safe distancing, safe transport between filming sites, sanitation or work areas, and the use of masks and protective equipment, according to the complaint.

The crew, actors, contractors and other employees “openly flouted and violated the COVID-19 safety protocols," and the companies failed to take "adequate corrective action to enforce compliance," the complaint says.

For example, Paul Woodward was assigned to drive a van that did not have a “spit shield" or other protective barriers to separate him from passengers and protect against the transmission of the virus, the complaint says. Other vans did have spit shields, it says.

There was also supposed to be safe distancing, occupancy limits and masking requirements in Woodward's van, but the rule was ignored by passengers and not enforced by the defendants, according to the complaint.