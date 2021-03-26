Wie West struggles to 9-over 81 in return to LPGA Tour

Wie West said she had no excuses.

“I’m really taking a lot of the positives out of it, and there were a lot. It didn’t seem like it, but I’m excited," she said. "I’m grateful to be back out here, grateful that I have another day tomorrow to kind of get my game ready for ANA. I hope I make a lot of birdies tomorrow.”

The ANA Inspiration, the season’s first major, is next week at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

Even though her parents flew over from Hawaii to help care for her daughter, Wie West said the demands of motherhood will affect the time she can spend at the course.

“I mean, I would be spending an hour on this putting green, but I’ve got to head back and do bath time now,” she said. “So definitely priorities are there, are different, and that’s just kind of ... I mean, I had a big smile on my face all day today because life is good. I’m out here playing again; I have a beautiful daughter.”

Wie West was bothered by a hand injury in 2019 and said she thought about retiring, until finding out she was going to have a girl. She is married to Jonnie West, director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors and son of basketball great Jerry West.