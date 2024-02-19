Widow of slain Haitian president, ex-prime minister and a former police chief are indicted in case

Charles could not be immediately reached for comment. Meanwhile, neither Joseph nor the spokesman for Martine Moïse’s attorney responded to messages for comment.

The judge’s findings are expected to further destabilize a country already struggling with a surge in gang violence and recovering from a spate of recent violent protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

A total of nearly 50 suspects were indicted in the 122-page report released Monday.

Another 11 suspects have been extradited to the U.S. and charged in the slaying, with three of them already sentenced.

U.S. prosecutors have described it as a plot hatched in both Haiti and Florida to hire mercenaries to kidnap or kill Moïse, who was 53 when he was slain at his private home near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021.

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.