Widespread license violations exposed as North Macedonia mourns nightclub fire victims

North Macedonia has shut down dozens of nightclubs following a fire in the eastern town of Kocani that killed 59 people
By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES and DEREK GATOPOULOS – Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia said Wednesday they have shuttered dozens of nightclubs and entertainment venues following a fire that killed 59 people at a live pop concert.

Government spokesperson Marija Miteva said that out of 50 establishments inspected in several cities, only 22 had valid licenses.

“For all premises with expired licenses or no license at all, the state market inspectorate has ordered the suspension of activities until all necessary documents are reviewed and validated,” Miteva said.

The deadly fire that erupted in the eastern town of Kocani on Sunday occurred while pyrotechnics were being used at an indoor venue later found to have multiple safety and licensing violations.

Authorities said Wednesday that 16 people remain in custody for questioning, following police interviews with more than 70 individuals.

North Macedonia has declared a week of national mourning after the disaster, which has profoundly shaken this small Balkan nation of two million people and triggered protests and large outdoor vigils.

Funeral services for the mostly young concertgoers are scheduled for Thursday in Kocani, and authorities said autopsies and formal identifications have been completed. Memorial services will also be held elsewhere in the country.

“Let us be calm, let us be gentle, let us be peaceful, patient. Let our prayers and our thoughts be directed towards our deceased, but also towards our injured for their health and recovery,” said Metropolitan Bishop Ilarion of Bregalnica, a region that includes Kocani.

Among the 150 injured, dozens of patients have been transferred to hospitals across Europe, primarily for burn treatment. Belgium, the Netherlands, and Greece are providing support in an EU-backed effort.

Stojance Angelov, who heads the country’s crisis management agency, said the country’s Orthodox Church is leading the funeral arrangements.

He added in an online post: “No words can truly capture the depth of this tragedy or express the overwhelming sadness I feel. Broken by grief, I cannot find anything strong enough to convey my condolences to the families who lost their beloved sons and daughters.”

Gatopoulos reported from in Athens, Greece.

People taking part in a protest hold balloons in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People light candles during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Priests read prayers during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People hold posters of security personnel of a nightclub that was the scene of a massive fire, which read "Freedom for Our Heroes" in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People take part in a protest in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early SUnday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People hold posters of security personnel of a nightclub that was the scene of a massive fire, which read "Freedom for Our Heroes" in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers dig graves for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A worker digs graves for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A patient is carried on a strecher by medical staff as survivors of the Kocani night club fire, treated with burn injuries, are transported to hospital upon arrival by a Hungarian Air Force MH Airbus A319 jet at the capital city's international airport in Budapest, Hungary, early Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An ambulance carriage is lifted to the door of an aircraft as survivors of the Kocani night club fire, treated with burn injuries, are transported to hospital upon arrival by a Hungarian Air Force MH Airbus A319 jet at the capital city's international airport in Budapest, Hungary, early Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A priests reads prayers during a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People attend a vigil in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following a massive fire in a nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Thousands gather in protest for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters hold placards as thousands gather in protest for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - This Dec. 7, 2016 file photo shows the front of The Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Credit: AP

A look at some of the worst fires at nightclubs and music venues

Over 100,000 people join protest rally in Belgrade against Serbia's president and government

Serbian officials deny illegal sonic weapon attack on peaceful protesters

FILE - People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko,File)

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Global shares are trading mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

11m ago

Russian drones strike Ukraine after Putin's ceasefire talks with Trump

14m ago

Middle East latest: Far-right party leader returns to Netanyahu's Cabinet after strikes pummel Gaza

29m ago

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

'Y'all took all our weed.' 62 jailed in St. Patrick's ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.