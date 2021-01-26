Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.

Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide ranges of online services, indicated its network isn't the cause of the problem.

“We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the (Amazon Web Services) Network," the company wrote in a Tuesday morning post. “We are investigating the issue with the external provider.”

The East Coast outages began at 11:25 a.m. local time and recovery began at 12:37 p.m, according to Doug Madory, director of Internet Analysis at Kentic, a network monitoring company. He reported a 12% drop in traffic volume to Verizon.

Madory said he did not yet know if other carriers were impacted.

Disruptions to internet services are always a hassle, but have become even more excruciating at a time that the pandemic is forcing millions of people to work from home and students to attend school remotely.

"Widespread internet outages in the area impacting remote learning today," Galvin Middle School in Wakefield, Massachusetts lamented in a tweet. "Stay patient and do best you can. It's out of our control. Hopefully things will be resolved soon!"